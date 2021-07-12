Cancel
Environment

Fires burning across West as heat waves continue to blanket region

By ABC News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(LOS ANGELES) — Wildfires are continuing to spread in the West as more than 18 million Americans remain under heat alerts on the heels of a record-breaking heat wave. The heat wave brought triple-digit temperatures to cities in Arizona, Utah, California and Montana and played a significant role in the rapid spread of fires over the weekend. Las Vegas tied its all-time high temperature at 117 degrees on Saturday, while temperatures in Death Valley reached 130 degrees on Friday.

