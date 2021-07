The Calgary Flames had a pretty easy go of the last expansion draft when the Vegas Golden Knights entered the league in the summer of 2017. The team had a few star players that were easily protected and high-profile rookies who did not meet the exposure requirement. General manager Brad Treliving even had to go out and sign a goalie who would never play for the team just so they had a goalie to expose at the draft. Moving into the summer of 2021, the story is much different for players and management.