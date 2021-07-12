Gloomy weather raining on CT beach businesses

Imagine being on vacation for the first time in two years, because of COVID restrictions last year, and now you've got lousy weather. That scenario playing out for some in Old Lyme this week.

"During the Covid time, during the pandemic I mean I was stuck in the house," said Pelin Kadercan, from Rhode Island. "I was wearing my mask all the time."

She said she felt isolated and restricted. And was excited about vacation this week.

"So it feels like although it’s like yes the weather is like this, but I'm still happy because like I have people around me," Kadercan added.

"This is definitely not ideal beach weather," said Alfred St. Laurent of New Hampshire. "I think we’re both pretty good at making the best of things though."

Those vacationers were keeping an eye on the sky as they enjoyed lunch at Kokomo's Restaurant and Beach Club.

"Just fortunate now that it’s not raining all day today," St. Laurent said.

"It’s tough, I mean, the beach no one wants to come out on a cloudy day," said Melissa Sullivan, the assistant manager for the Kokomo's Restaurant & Beach Club. "Luckily, we have indoor dining, so you still get the beautiful view."

Next door at The Pavilion, business is down roughly 50 percent during this rough weather stretch but they're rolling with it.

"Every day at the beach is better than most places that you could be especially indoors," said Stephanie Livesey Manager of The Pavilion. "If you don’t need to be indoors you could be here."

A longtime businesswoman said it was important for her to celebrate her birthday at The Pavilion.

"I get what it's like to make a difference and make an impact and support our small businesses," said Kim Pita of Old Saybrook.

Businesses think that because vacationers have more entertainment options than last summer that could be one reason why beaches are not as busy during this cloudy, rainy stretch.

