Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Dominick Cruz Criticizes McGregor On How He’s Handled Losses

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
mmanews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDominick Cruz believes Conor McGregor hasn’t exactly been gracious in defeat. McGregor shared the Octagon with Poirier a third time this past Saturday night (July 10). The lightweight collision headlined UFC 264 under the bright light in Las Vegas. This was a trilogy bout as the score was 1-1 going into fight night. The fight ended at the conclusion of the first round via doctor’s stoppage as McGregor broke his tibia.

www.mmanews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Dominick Cruz
Person
Charles Oliveira
Person
Jolie
Person
Henry Cejudo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Combat#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCmmanews.com

Dustin Poirier Reacts To McGregor Posting DM Request From Wife

Dustin Poirier has responded to Conor McGregor bringing his wife into the trash talk ahead of their trilogy fight. Poirier vs. McGregor 3 will headline UFC 264 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night (July 10). Poirier lost his first encounter with McGregor back in 2014 via first-round TKO. He ended up scoring the second-round TKO in the rematch in January.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dustin Poirier Wife Reacts To ‘Cheating’ Rumor

According to Jesse On Fire, talked about initial reports which stated that Dustin Poirier had gotten the back-end for his first fight against Conor McGregor at UFC 178, which saw The Notorious One defeating The Diamond. However, it seems Dustin Poirier had no back-end at all for his fight against The Notorious One. Megan Fox also recently dropped a bombshell related to Dustin Poirier.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Khabib Leaks ‘Insane’ Conor McGregor Money Offer

Conor McGregor is currently one of the most well known MMA fighters in the combat sports world and his rivalry with Dustin Poirier is well known at this point in time. UFC 264 change stunned Conor McGregor fans. Khabib Nurmagomedov is undoubtedly one of the best MMA fighters in the...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Doctor Reveals Sad Diagnosis

Conor McGregor’s doctor has revealed that he has a fractured lower fibula shin, and he will be getting surgery on Sunday. UFC 264 truly lived up to it’s hype as one of the most anticipated cards in the UFC memory. In one of the most shocking outcomes and in the main event of the evening, Dustin Poirier defeated Conor McGregor in the first round after McGregor broke his ankle after missing a punch. The match was awarded to Poirier via doctor’s stoppage. Khabib recently posted a ’embarrassing’ photo of this UFC 264 headliner.
UFCPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Ronda Rousey shares what Conor McGregor did to impress her

Conor McGregor may have lost on Saturday night to Dustin Poirier in a TKO due to medical stoppage, but he left many people impressed, including Ronda Rousey. Rousey shared a tweet on Sunday, a day after McGregor’s fight, regarding what the 32-year-old lightweight did to amaze her. Rousey was impressed that McGregor had the presence of mind to promote his next fight despite suffering through a huge leg injury.
UFCtheScore

Tuivasa KOs Greg Hardy with monster left hand

The Greg Hardy experiment took a turn for the worse at UFC 264. Tai Tuivasa knocked out Hardy at 1:07 of the first round of their heavyweight bout Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Hardy stunned Tuivasa and began walking forward, but the latter turned the tables and...
UFCComplex

Sylvester Stallone Says Conor McGregor Would Be ‘Foolish’ Not to Accept Jake Paul’s Challenge

Sylvester Stallone says he fully supports a Conor McGregor vs. Jake Paul fight. TMZ caught up with the 75-year-old Rocky star just hours before McGregor faces Dustin Poirier in UFC 264. Stallone briefly broke down his predictions for Saturday’s event and then was asked about the recent drama between McGregor and Paul. As previously reported, Paul has challenged the former UFC champ to a boxing match, and even put a $50 million offer on the table. The two have continued to exchange shots throughout 2021, but they’ve yet to land a deal.
UFCpunditarena.com

Dana White looked furious with Conor McGregor’s choice of weigh-in attire

The UFC President appeared none too pleased. Dana White seemed furious with Conor McGregor’s choice of attire for the ceremonial UFC 264 weigh-ins as the Irishman chose to sport his own clothes rather than the official UFC fight apparel. Fighters are expected to wear the UFC fight kit, now manufactured...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Colby Covington ‘Humiliates’ Dustin Poirier Wife In Video

According to Jesse On Fire, talked about initial reports which stated that Dustin Poirier had gotten the back-end for his first fight against Conor McGregor at UFC 178, which saw The Notorious One defeating The Diamond. However, it seems Dustin Poirier had no back-end at all for his fight against The Notorious One. Megan Fox also recently dropped a bombshell related to Dustin Poirier.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Suspends Conor McGregor From UFC

UFC President Dana White has listed out some medical suspensions and it includes Conor McGregor, who suffered a leg injury at UFC 264 that will likely to keep him away for the remainder of the season. He had sustained broken tibia at the end of the opening round of Saturday’s...
UFCmmanews.com

McGregor Offers Proof Of Mrs. Poirier’s DM Request: “She Lyin’ To You”

Immediately following Thursday’s chaotic UFC 264 Pre-Fight Press Conference, Conor McGregor took a moment to prove his image of a direct message (DM) request from Dustin Poirier‘s wife is as real as it gets. Dustin Poirier has said numerous times that he does not care about all the pre-fight drama...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Nate Diaz Allegedly ‘Scary’ Street Fighting Leaks

Firas Zahabi recently opened up on UFC star Nate Diaz stating that he does not really lose fights, rather he just runs out of time. Diaz, who has record of 20-13 in MMA and 15-11 in UFC had previously showcased a great performance when he was able to pulloff an incredible comeback against Leon Edwards at UFC 263 earlier this month. Manny Pacquiao Reveals If Spence Fight Is Canceled.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dustin Poirier UFC 264 Paycheck Deal Leaks

The UFC star Dustin Poirier is set have the trilogy fight against Conor McGregor at UFC 264. Dustin Poirier set to earn staggering sum for UFC 264 fight. It has been noted that Poirier has been assured a purse of $1 million for his trilogy fight against McGregor. This could potentially reach to $3 million depending on pay-per-view sales. WWE Firing More Names Today: ‘It’s Needed’
UFCCNET

How much money did Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier make at UFC 264

Round No. 3 in the Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier saga has reached its conclusion in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with McGregor suffering a loss thanks to a freak leg break in the dying seconds of the first round. One big question: Just how much money each athlete...
UFCmmasucka.com

5 Last Minute Dustin Poirier Facts You May Not Know

He is one of the most entertaining fighters in UFC history, a former interim champion, and a top-ranked lightweight, but there’s a lot more to Dustin Poirier than just his MMA career. He fights this weekend at UFC 264 in the final bout of his trilogy with Conor McGregor. Before...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Joe Rogan Allegedly ‘Humiliated’ Conor McGregor

UFC commentator Joe Rogan seemed to have angered Conor McGregor’s head coach, John Kavanagh. It is because the Irishman had suffered an injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 and according to Kavanagh it was not a good idea to interview McGregor straightaway at that moment. Colby Covington Drops Conor McGregor Drug Bombshell.

Comments / 0

Community Policy