Dominick Cruz Criticizes McGregor On How He’s Handled Losses
Dominick Cruz believes Conor McGregor hasn’t exactly been gracious in defeat. McGregor shared the Octagon with Poirier a third time this past Saturday night (July 10). The lightweight collision headlined UFC 264 under the bright light in Las Vegas. This was a trilogy bout as the score was 1-1 going into fight night. The fight ended at the conclusion of the first round via doctor’s stoppage as McGregor broke his tibia.www.mmanews.com
Comments / 0