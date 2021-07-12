Cancel
Megan Fox Asked Adriana Lima Out In The Flirtiest IG Exchange

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou got an air conditioning unit nearby? Maybe just a fan? Perhaps a cold washcloth? Whatever cooling device you can get your hands on, I'd highly recommend grabbing it ASAP because Megan Fox and Adriana Lima’s Instagram exchange was incredibly flirty. It all started on July 11 when Lima posted...

Adriana Lima
Megan Fox
Machine Gun Kelly
The Truth About Lala Kent And Megan Fox

Lala Kent and Megan Fox got to know each other while Fox was filming "Midnight in the Switchgrass," which was directed by Kent's fiance, Randall Emmett. It's unclear just how much time the two women spent together throughout the production process, but Kent had nothing but great things to say about Fox — and her beau Machine Gun Kelly — during an interview with Hollywood Life back in May. "I don't know what will happen with them. I think that they're a great couple and super fun so I hope that they last forever. They're both beautiful people. They would make some hot kids," Kent told the outlet.
DCEU Fans Want To See Megan Fox As Poison Ivy

Megan Fox is in the midst of both an onscreen comeback and the rehabilitation of her public image, with the actress revealing in a string of recent interviews how badly she’d been affected on both a personal and professional level by the constant media coverage surrounding every aspect of her life.
Megan Fox Was In Her "Own Version Of Hell" When She Took Ayahuasca With MGK

No surprise, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly do not have casual date nights. The duo just isn’t the Netflix-and-chill type. And their latest romantic getaway to Costa Rica is proof. During their trip, the couple decided to embrace their escape from reality by truly escaping reality. While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live on July 12, Fox told guest host Arsenio Hall that she and MGK drank ayahuasca, a psychedelic tea, while away. And, according to her, the experience was like entering your own “psychological hell.”
Megan Fox skips premiere due to coronavirus concerns

Megan Fox skipped the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’ because of coronavirus concerns. The 35-year-old actress pulled out of the event at Regal LA Live on Monday (19.07.21) due to the ongoing worry of rising case numbers in the city, which has recently ordered people to start wearing masks when mixing indoors again.
Megan Fox Was Actually MGK's Teenage Crush, Believe It Or Not

Dreams do come true! At least, if you’re Machine Gun Kelly, they do. The rapper recently revealed that he has been crushing on Megan Fox for quite some time. During an interview with GQ, published on July 15, MGK admitted that he had a Megan Fox poster hanging in his bedroom as a teenager. As if we needed any more proof that these lovebirds were ~destined~ to be together.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Take Her Kids Out in L.A.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly aren’t just about PDA and hitting big celeb events together … they’ve got that modern family look down too. Megan and MGK took her 3 kids — Noah, Bodhi and Journey — on a trip to the Color Me Mine paint studio Saturday in L.A., and the youngest looked like he took some paint home with him.
Machine Gun Kelly Slams His and Megan Fox's New Movie in Shady Tweet

The release of Midnight in the Switchgrass has surprisingly become more dramatic than anyone could expect for a Bruce Willis movie in 2021. However, rapper Machine Gun Kelly appeared to subtweet the movie, which he made with his now-girlfriend, Megan Fox. Then, Lala Kent, who is engaged to the film's director, Randall Emmett, appeared to shade Fox on Instagram. Fox and Kelly missed the film's red carpet premiere in Los Angeles on July 23, citing the rising coronavirus cases in the city.
Machine Gun Kelly had Megan Fox poster on his wall

Machine Gun Kelly had a poster of Megan Fox on his wall as a teenager and vowed to friends that he would marry her. Machine Gun Kelly had a poster of Megan Fox on his wall as a teenager. The 31-year-old star - whose real name is Colson Bake -...
Megan Fox Recalled the Night That Drove Her to Give Up Drinking

Picture the scene: It's 2009 and you're at the Golden Globes seated at the same table as Blake Lively and the Jonas Brothers. (We know, as if!) Several glasses of Moët later, you're live on the red carpet being interviewed by one of the most well-known red carpet hosts of all time, Giuliana Rancic. And as soon as the mic gets turned over to you, you bad mouth and make inappropriate and controversial comments about almost anyone you can think of, including yourself. This is exactly why you'll never see a glass of Champagne let alone any kind of alcohol in Megan Fox's hand again.
Megan Fox Just Revealed The Incident That Made Her Give Up Alcohol

Megan Fox is known for telling it like it is, and in a new interview she has spoken candidly about the incident which compelled her to give up alcohol. During an interview with Who What Wear, the actress revealed that her watershed moment came at the Golden Globe Awards in 2009. She was seated at a suitably starry table with Blake Lively and the Jonas Brothers, and the champagne was flowing freely.
Lala Kent seems to shade Megan Fox for skipping film premiere

Lala Kent is sticking up for her man. The “Vanderpump Rules” star, 30, seemingly shaded Megan Fox after the actress did not attend the premiere of her latest movie, “Midnight in the Switchgrass,” which Kent’s fiancé, Randall Emmett, directed. Kent posted a photo of herself on her Instagram Story standing...
What Megan Fox did before Dating MGK

Megan Fox says she made a Pros and Cons List before dating MGK. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been hot and heavy for about a year now, and they often times refer to each other as their ‘twin flame’. Megan recently described how she felt when she first met him. She said, “When I met him, I knew instantly that this is a soul I’ve traveled with before, that this was a soul-mate connection, and that there was a purpose here. There was my logical brain chiming and being like, ‘This will never work for 101 reasons.” Megan did address the age gap that exists between them. She said, “The fact that he’s four years younger than me and people want to act like I’m dating a younger man. He’s 31, and I’m 35. Granted, he’s lived like he’s 19 his whole life, but he isn’t 19. No one would blink twice if George Clooney was dating someone four years younger. Four years? Go f**k yourself. We would have been in high school together. That’s so ridiculous that women are treated that way.” What age gap is too big for relationships? Do you think there is a double standard between men and women dating younger?
The Movie Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Met On Is Finally Coming Out And The Director Recalls On Set Chemistry

For as long as there have been celebrities, there have been celebrity couples. Famous pairs have a habit of capturing the attention of the public, and Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly know this all too well. The couple met while working on the upcoming movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, and director Randall Emmett has recalled the on set chemistry that ultimately resulted in their union.
This Theory About Kourtney & Travis' Secret Vegas Wedding Is Bonkers

Let’s be honest, people (see: me) are obsessed with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. I mean, how many Hollywood couples flirt by joking about sucking each other’s blood? I digress, but the point is that Kravis fell hard and fast (and they don’t bother hiding it). So it’s no surprise that engagement and wedding rumors have been following this duo for months now. It’s not all speculation either. Remember Kardashian’s bridal Minnie Mouse ears during their July 4 trip to Disneyland? Yeah, that was a serious hint if I ever saw one. And the clues have only gotten more convincing since then.
Machine Gun Kelly is Living Out His Teenage Dreams Dating Megan Fox

MGK recently did an interview with GQ magazine where he opens up about his relationship with Megan Fox. He said, “You know what the dream was? It was exactly what happened to me [this weekend], which was to go to an awards show, shut down the carpet, go onstage, accept an award.” He continued, “I saw a British GQ article that came out this morning that basically was like, ‘Despite the fact that BTS was there, The Weeknd was there, Drake was there, the talk of the show was [us].'” One of MGK’s school friends stated that Kelly had dreams of marrying Megan back when he was a teenager and had a Megan Fox poster on his wall.
Machine Gun Kelly Says Megan Fox's New Film is 'Trash'

And it appears director Randall Emmett's fiancée Lala Kent has been throwing the shade right back. Machine Gun Kelly's new film is "trash"... according to Machine Gun Kelly. The rapper stars, alongside girlfriend Megan Fox, in the crime thriller "Midnight in the Switchgrass", which currently has a Rotten Tomatoes stinky score of 15 percent.
Because he likes to wear clothes: Megan Fox’s son is teased

Megan Fox (35) is protective of her children! Since last year, the actress has been making headlines especially with her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly (31). Another part of her private life, however, keeps the Transformers actress out of the public eye: her role as the mother of three sons with ex-husband Brian Austin Green (48). In a recent interview Megan but now that one of her sons has already been bullied because of his girls’ clothes.

