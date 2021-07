Mayor Nancy Vaughan is holding a town hall meeting on a new proposed nightclub ordinance on Monday, July 26 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Barber Park Event Center. What was called the nightclub ordinance is now being called “The Greensboro Safety Plan,” but whatever the name, it is a proposal to restrict private, for-profit businesses that sell alcohol for on-premises consumption and have violent incidents inside or in the area under the control of that business.