12 best places to buy inexpensive plus-size clothing

In my handful of years as a journalist, the deepest truth I’ve uncovered is this: Plus-size fashion is about so much more than just clothing. Ask any fat fashionista, and within seconds, they likely can recall the first garment that ever made them feel confident, authentic, powerful. It’s that transformative possibility, weaved within every stitch of a perfectly-fitted plus-size piece of clothing, that makes this market and community so much more necessary than one can fully comprehend. Because when you’ve been rejected and ridiculed by an industry for so long, finally getting to taste the forbidden fruit is sweeter than one can ever anticipate. And uncovering that—experiencing it—over the past few years is what inspired me to launch The Power of Plus, a size-inclusive digital community that so many of us—myself included—have been waiting for.