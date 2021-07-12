Cancel
Sean O’Malley Strongly Considering Move Up To FW In Two Years

By Harvey Leonard
mmanews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley has suggested he could make the move up to the featherweight division in the next couple of years. O’Malley’s comment came after he recorded his sixth victory since debuting for the UFC in 2017. Against short-notice opponent Kris Moutinho at UFC 264, “Suga” landed 230 significant strikes across the duration of the fight, the fourth highest in UFC history behind only Nate Diaz‘s win against Donald Cerrone and Max Holloway‘s victories over Brian Ortega and Calvin Kattar.

