Sean O’Malley Strongly Considering Move Up To FW In Two Years

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier congratulated Kris Moutinho following UFC 264, telling him that “you’re the most savage SOB I’ve ever met.”. Cormier was part of the commentary team that called Moutinho’s fight on Saturday night at UFC 264 against top bantamweight prospect Sean O’Malley. Despite Moutinho taking the fight on extremely short notice, he put on a memorable show for the fans as he was able to continue walking forward and eating shots like a zombie as O’Malley lit him up with combinations. Although O’Malley landed 230 significant strikes in the fight — the second-most all-time in a three-round UFC fight behind Nate Diaz — the story of the fight was arguably Moutinho’s heart as he was able to absorb so much punishment and keep ticking.