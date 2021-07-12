Jul. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.