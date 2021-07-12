Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Here’s What To Do If Your Partner Won’t Stop Criticizing You

Elite Daily
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou know that scene in Mean Girls, where everyone stands in front of Regina George's mirror and states what they don't like about themselves? That still keeps me up at night. It’s easy to be your own worst critic, and difficult to silence negative thoughts. There are a lot of ways in which women and non-binary folks can feel societally pressured, to the point that self-criticism begins to creep in. At times when you wish your boo would help boost you up, it can be extremely frustrating if your partner won’t stop criticizing you.

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Klapow Show#Elite Daily
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

If A Relationship Isn't Emotionally Secure, You'll Notice These Signs

When the word “safety” comes up within the context of relationships, your mind may immediately fall to the importance of physical safety. Emotional safety, however, is equally as crucial. Feeling safe in a relationship is necessary if you hope to ultimately open up to your partner, and if you’ve ever found yourself thinking, “I don’t feel secure in my relationship,” then chances are your partnership is lacking trust. So, what does emotional safety look like? For one, it means being able to share your feelings, concerns, or desires without fear, as well as showing your partner the same empathy and respect.
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

If You Catch Your Partner In A Lie, Try This Instead Of Freaking Out

There is nothing quite like that sinking feeling in your stomach followed by the flash of anger and hurt that comes when your partner lies to you. Obviously, some lies are bigger and more devastating than others, but even small little white lies that accumulate over time can feel like death by a thousand punches. What I'm saying is that being lied to by the person you love just plain sucks — and while you shouldn't have to put up with it, knowing what to do when your boyfriend lies to your face can determine whether your relationship survives dishonesty or will be doomed by it.
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

4 Red Flags Your Partner Talks To You In An Unhealthy Way

Most of the time you spend with your partner is probably going to involve some form of communication. Whether you're trying to get your joint schedule for the week solidified, or you're having intense conversations about things going on in your relationship — how you and your partner talk to each other can make a big difference in the way your partnership plays out in the long run. That's why knowing how to spot the red flags your partner talks to you in an unhealthy way is crucial.
Posted by
Ashley Broadwater

6 Signs You May Need to Let Your Relationship Go

Two people sit on a bench, looking away from each other.Pixabay/Pexels. I hate quitting. I take too long to quit jobs when the environment is toxic; I take too long to quit relationships in which I’m being mistreated. I fear regret, being judged, and hurting other people.
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

Here Are 5 Reasons Why Your Relationship May Not Be Worth The Fight

Love may be a battlefield, but just like in life, it’s important to pick your battles. And while movies and TV shows have romanticized the idea of fighting for love, it’s possible that your relationship just isn’t worth the fight. Don’t get me wrong — conflict is inevitable and even necessary in healthy relationships, as people can’t simply co-exist without reasserting their differences. Sometimes, you’ll need to fight for what you love (and who you love), but it’s important to know when fighting to make your relationship work simply does not work.
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

7 Signs Your Partner Might Be Getting Bored With Your Relationship

Being in a long-term relationship is amazing in a lot of ways. You know you have someone who truly cares about you and always has your back — plus, it means you've always got someone to hang out with. But even if your partner is also your bestie, being in a long-term, monogamous relationship can start to feel a little too routine over time. If lately you've been asking yourself something along the lines of, “Is my boyfriend bored of me?” or “Is she getting tired of being around me?” try not to worry too much.
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

10 Things To Remember When Your Ex Gets Engaged

It’s OK to admit that you still follow the lives of your exes on social media or choose to block them entirely — there’s no wrong answer. Amicable or otherwise, breakups can leave a soft spot of interest that’s easily reignited regardless of how much time has passed or if it’s fueled by hurt or just curiosity. When something big happens in an ex’s life, it’s hard not to look. When your ex gets engaged, it’s even harder to look away.
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

Here Are 7 Texting Signals That May Mean Your Partner Is Pissed At You

Have you ever been texting with your partner, and in your gut, you just knew something was off? They weren't saying they were upset, but you just sensed there was a problem. Maybe you can't quite put your finger on it, or maybe they deny it, but still, you just can’t help but think, “Is he mad at me?” If you’re not sure how to tell if a guy is mad at you through text or how to tell if a girl is mad at you through text, then you may want to keep an eye out for certain texting signals, which may indicate they have a bone to pick with you.
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

Here's The Truth About Whether You Can Fall Back In Love With An Ex

Ending a relationship usually isn't easy. You might have doubts about whether or not it's the right thing to do if you're the one ending things, and if you're the one being broken up with, you might feel blindsided. There are a lot of emotions that go along with a breakup, and they're all totally valid. But once your partner becomes an ex, do those feelings you used to have for them just suddenly disappear? And if years pass, can you fall back in love with someone after you’ve spent time with other people?
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

What To Do If Your Parents Dislike Your Partner, According To 7 People

Let's say you meet the person of your dreams. The two of you hit it off, you start dating, and things go so incredibly well that eventually, you decide to introduce them to your parents. Unfortunately, when this big introduction happens, your parents are less than impressed and as you leave, the only thing you can think about is, “My mom doesn’t like my boyfriend, does she?” But you love your new boo, so... WTF are you supposed to do? How do you proceed after realizing, “My parents don't like my boyfriend,” or, “My parents don’t like my girlfriend”?
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

8 Signs Your Crush Just Isn’t That Into You

Having a crush is the most exciting. It's fun to gush over someone new, isn’t it? Wondering what it would feel like to kiss them, or hold their hand, or maybe even date them? Well, it’s fun until you realize you may never have the chance to date — then, it’s just heartbreaking. Which, sadly, maybe the case if you’re picking up on the signs he doesn’t like you.
RelationshipsWebMD

Don't Let Other People Ruin Your Day

“You’re going in through the exit, idiot.” These seven words from a stranger were enough to ruin the rest of the day for John. He’d just enjoyed a lovely week at the beach with his family and had stopped at a department store on the last morning of their vacation. John was in a great mood just before this incident, and then wound up fuming for the entire 6-hour car ride home, unable to let it go.
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

If An Ex Drunk Texts You, Here's What It Means And What To Do About It

It’s a little bit flattering, perhaps a little bit thrilling, and definitely a little bit confusing when you realize, “OMG, my ex drunk texted me.” Sometimes it can even be annoying or upsetting, too, especially if you haven’t heard from them in a while. Now you’re left wondering, do drunk texts mean anything? Or should you just always blame it on the fact that they’re four beers deep? Of course, the true intention behind these texts will vary from person to person. Still, experts say these seemingly harmless little messages could reveal even more about your ex’s feelings, depending on what they say.
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

10 Telltale Signs That Someone Is Totally Smitten With You

It’s a commonly held belief that the old-fashioned way is the best way when it comes to romance. (Picture this: people used to actually call each other to set up a first date.) But with the world of dating at your fingertips these days, it’s easy to find yourself stumbling through the endless pool of candidates on apps like Tinder and Bumble. The problem is that it’s rare to make a meaningful connection through a phone screen, and when you do, it’s not always clear whether the other person is authentic and sincere in their romantic intentions. According to a 2019 YouGov survey, 30% of people admit to having ghosted a romantic partner in the past. It’s brutal out here.
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

9 Important Questions To Ask Your Ex Before Getting Back Together

Do you miss your ex sometimes? As the weather changes, do you remember visiting amusement parks with them and eating their fried dough (the food, obviously — I don't know what you were thinking of). Would it ever cross your mind to get back together with your ex? Depending on the relationship, it could be the right move for you. Relationships can end for a variety of reasons, but that doesn't necessarily mean the people weren't meant to be partners. So, getting back with an ex could definitely be a good idea for some. But before you prepare a list of questions to ask your ex to get them back, make sure you’ve thought through the implications of this decision.
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

Experts Explain Why It’s So Frustrating When Your Partner Cancels Plans

This one is super light! Work in keywords, aiming to use he/boyfriend up front and then switching to more inclusive language. Replace "bae." If any important info feels missing, add it in. Link to relevant BDG sources where possible. Cite original sources at end (there are already some in the piece).Canceled plans can be a part of life. It's probably safe to assume that plenty of people have canceled on you throughout the years, and when things come up, you've canceled on plenty of people as well. Life can get hectic, and sometimes you've gotta call for a rain check. It doesn't need to be a big deal, and oftentimes, it's not. So, why is it so frustrating when your partner cancels plans?
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

Here's How Often You Should See Your Partner, According To Experts

Recently, I've become a huge fan of setting relationship boundaries, most because — in the past — I didn’t set boundaries at all. It used to be the case that, whenever I got into a new relationship, my immediate reaction would be to go all-in way too quickly, and the results weren't always the best. Now I take the time to ask myself questions like, “How often should you see your boyfriend?,” and, “How often should you talk to your girlfriend?,” and, “How many nights should you sleep over your partner’s place?” I’ve learned from my past, and I know now that jumping in too quickly only leads to a relationship burning out too fast.
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

Here's Why Falling In Love With Someone Who Lives Far Away Is So Hard

There's something so undeniably tragic about falling in love long distance. And while living a few hours apart or across the state might seem like an inconvenient trek, I'm talking about the kind of distance that makes weekly — or even monthly — meetings virtually impossible. Let's face it: Keeping a normal relationship moving forward can already feel like a huge challenge, but when you find yourself falling for someone who lives far away, it can feel like the challenges are insurmountable.
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

3 Questions To Ask Yourself Before You Delete Photos Of Your Ex

Coming to terms with a breakup can be an ongoing and painful process. Unfortunately, in order to fully detach from an ex, letting go of the relationship has to happen sooner or later. For some folks, part of that detachment process includes deleting all traces of them from social media, but that's easier said than done. If you can't bring yourself to delete photos of your ex, or if you’re wondering, Should I delete photos of my ex?, first off, know that you're so not alone. Digitally erasing an ex from your past is far from easy, especially if the relationship was particularly meaningful.

Comments / 0

Community Policy