Dickinson teen receives Spirit of Excellence Award
The Stark County Spirit of Excellence Award, which recognizes individual or group leadership as well as acts of good Samaritans, was awarded on Saturday, July 10, in Dickinson to a 17-year-old high school student for her bravery and selflessness. Among the presentation attendees and video messages were notable guests U.S. Congressman Kelly Armstrong; North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum; North Dakota Highway Patrol representatives, Stark County Sheriff Corey Lee, university presidents, family, friends and a host of other notables.www.thedickinsonpress.com
Comments / 0