A project for Grass Lake Park that was started in the 1990s may finally begin construction in 2022. Grass Lake Park, known for its wetlands and being a popular field trip destination for west Olympia students, could get a new trail, trailhead, and parking lot in 2022, thanks to a grant from the state. The trail would be 1.1 miles long, 10 feet wide and accessible for those with disabilities when completed. The project would cost the city $2.9 million.