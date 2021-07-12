Cancel
Here's When NCIS, Blue Bloods, and More Return This Fall on CBS

By Megan Vick
TVGuide.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCBS is already trying to get you pumped for autumn with the release of its fall premiere schedule. The usual heavyweights are back for the start of the season, giving us new seasons of NCIS, Young Sheldon, FBI, and more. Of course, it's all about franchises on CBS in the first half of the year. NCIS will debut with new spin-off NCIS: Hawai'i on Monday, Sept. 20 -- a new time slot for CBS's most popular franchise.

