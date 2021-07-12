Cancel
Nelson Mandela’s Iconic Hi-Tec Sneakers Reimagined

By Bambina Wise
WWD
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As shoes go, Nelson Mandela’s are impossible to fill. But that hasn’t stopped one athletic shoe company from empowering others to try and do so. Hi-Tec has reimagined and reissued the tennis shoes worn by the late South African president and former political prisoner when he walked out of Robben Island in 1990, a free man after a total of 27 years of incarceration.

wwd.com

