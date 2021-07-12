Cancel
Aiken County, SC

Special Weather Statement issued for Aiken, Edgefield, Saluda by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 17:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Move indoors immediately. Excessive cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. This storm may intensify. Monitor NOAA Weather Radio, local radio and television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Aiken; Edgefield; Saluda Strong Thunderstorms Will Impact Portions of northwestern Aiken south central Saluda and east central Edgefield Counties Until 630 PM EDT. At 554 PM EDT...National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Aiken Municipal Airport, or 9 miles north of Aiken, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...gusty winds 40 to 50 mph, pea sized hail, excessive cloud to ground lightning and localized minor flooding. IMPACT...expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to plants, trees and crops is possible. Damage to windshields is unlikely. All outdoor activities should cease. Move indoors immediately. Localized, minor flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas is also possible. Some locations in the path of this storm include Johnston, Ridge Spring, Aiken Municipal Airport, Edgefield County Airport, Monetta, Trenton, Ward, Strom Thurmond High School, Harmony and Vaucluse. This includes Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 13 and 27.

alerts.weather.gov

