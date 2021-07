The Kelvin Benjamin experiment with the Giants lasted just one training camp practice. More accurately, it was over before the first practice ever began. Per reports, New York is expected to release Benjamin on Wednesday after the former wide receiver, now trying to revive his career as a tight end, walked off the practice field while the rest of the Giants were still stretching. According to multiple reports, Benjamin was having a long discussion with head coach Joe Judge and general manager Dave Gettleman before taking off his helmet, leaving the field and heading back inside.