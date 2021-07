Little Egg Harbor had several car burglaries and a vehicle theft last month. The Little Egg Harbor Township Police Department is currently investigating a string of motor vehicle burglaries on National Union Boulevard and Lake Crystal Brook Drive in Mystic Island. The burglaries took place June 20 between 12:30 and 4 a.m. It is also believed cars may have been entered into in the Cross Creek development during the early-morning hours of June 24. All the vehicles that had items stolen from them were unlocked.