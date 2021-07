The first thing you’ll notice about new Italian restaurant il Modo is how much it doesn’t resemble an Italian restaurant. There’s no Sinatra music wafting through the air, no checkerboard tablecloths. Scan the menu, and instead of spaghetti and meatballs, you’ll find spaghetti made with ricotta cheese, heirloom tomatoes, and basil, with not a drop of tomato sauce or a crumb of a meatball to be found.