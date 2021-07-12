Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hamilton County, IL

Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Wayne, White by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 10:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Target Area: Hamilton; Wayne; White SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN WHITE...SOUTHEASTERN WAYNE AND NORTHEASTERN HAMILTON COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM CDT At 454 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Enfield, or 7 miles northeast of Mcleansboro, moving northeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Enfield, Mill Shoals, Springerton, Golden Gate and Burnt Prairie.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wayne, IL
County
Wayne County, IL
County
Hamilton County, IL
City
Mcleansboro, IL
County
White County, IL
City
Burnt Prairie, IL
City
Hamilton, IL
City
Golden Gate, IL
City
Enfield, IL
City
Mill Shoals, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Severe Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Google delays return to office, mandates vaccines

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Google is postponing a return to the office for most workers until mid-October and rolling out a policy that will eventually require everyone to be vaccinated once its sprawling campuses are fully reopened. The more highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is driving a...
Arlington, TXNBC News

GOP's Jake Ellzey wins U.S. House seat over Trump-backed rival

ARLINGTON, Texas — Republican Jake Ellzey of Texas won a U.S. House seat on Tuesday night over rival backed by Donald Trump, dealing the former president a defeat in a test of his endorsement power since leaving office. Ellzey’s come-from-behind victory over Republican Susan Wright, the widow of the late...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy