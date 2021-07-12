Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Wayne, White by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 10:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Target Area: Hamilton; Wayne; White SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN WHITE...SOUTHEASTERN WAYNE AND NORTHEASTERN HAMILTON COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM CDT At 454 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Enfield, or 7 miles northeast of Mcleansboro, moving northeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Enfield, Mill Shoals, Springerton, Golden Gate and Burnt Prairie.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0