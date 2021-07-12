Harrison Ford turns 79: Celebrate his birthday with these free films on Tubi

Phil Tippett, a visual effects pioneer who worked on Star Wars: A New Hope, Jurassic Park, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Starship Troopers, and more, has a stop-motion sci-fi horror movie on the way, and it looks amazing. Titled Mad God, Tippett first had the idea for the film while working on Robocop 2. But when Jurassic Park came along, Tippett put work on Mad God on hold – and never really got back to it. Until the pandemic came along, that is. Tippett used the quarantine to complete Mad God, and you can watch an exciting, scary trailer for the film below.