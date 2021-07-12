Theo James Said He and Shailene Woodley Had ‘Chemistry From the First Moment We Met’

HBO opened a can of worms when the network decided to take the limited series, “Big Little Lies,” and surprisingly announce a Season 2 would be made. Suddenly, it didn’t turn into a conversation about just one more season of the award-winning, critically-acclaimed series, but instead, the discussion is always about when is another season coming? With Season 2 in the books and a number of awards already given, the last couple of years have seen fans anxiously awaiting news of Season 3. While the stars seem to be wanting it to happen, HBO has yet to confirm “Big Little Lies” will return. But Shailene Woodley thinks it’s more of a question of when it will come back versus if it will.