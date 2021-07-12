Cancel
Theo James Said He and Shailene Woodley Had ‘Chemistry From the First Moment We Met’

By Abeni Tinubu
Though there’s no evidence that Theo James and Shailene Woodley ever dated, fans of the Divergent series were always shipping the actors together. Since the movie stars convincingly played on-screen couple, Tris Prior and Tobias “Four” Eaton, fans hoped that they’d couple up in real life also. This hope was only bolstered when James and Woodley did promotion for the films and fans noticed that they had a wonderful rapport.

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen.

Shailene Woodley
Theo James
#Chemistry#Movies#Tris Prior#Divergent#Culture Calling#Allegiant
