Don’t be fooled by director Denis Villeneuve’s insistence that his Dune adaptation is going to be “Star Wars for adults,” because it’s going to be just as much of a multimedia franchise as regular Star Wars—just not one with any BB-8s or Babu Friks. The movie, which just got a new trailer, is coming out later this year, but HBO Max has been quietly working in the background on a Dune prequel series titled Dune: The Sisterhood. The project seemingly stalled years ago when originally showrunner Jon Spaihts stepped down to focus on working on the not-yet-greenlit sequel to Villeneuve’s Dune, but now it’s back on with The Haunting Of Bly Manor writer Diane Ademu-John signing on to become the new writer and showrunner.