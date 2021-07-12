Cancel
Iowa City, IA

Philip Marzen

Charles City Press
 16 days ago

Philip Jude Marzen, 54, of Maquoketa, IA, left his earthy body for a new life in heaven on Friday, July 9, 2021. A celebration of Phil’s life will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 24 at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City. Family will have a greeting prior to the celebration at the funeral home from 1-3 p.m. Inurnment will be at a later date at Saint Francis Cemetery in Dyersville, IA. Memorial contributions may be directed to The Philip Marzen Memorial Fund in care of Connie Tapp.

charlescitypress.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Hall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Inurnment
