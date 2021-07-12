Philip Marzen
Philip Jude Marzen, 54, of Maquoketa, IA, left his earthy body for a new life in heaven on Friday, July 9, 2021. A celebration of Phil’s life will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 24 at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City. Family will have a greeting prior to the celebration at the funeral home from 1-3 p.m. Inurnment will be at a later date at Saint Francis Cemetery in Dyersville, IA. Memorial contributions may be directed to The Philip Marzen Memorial Fund in care of Connie Tapp.charlescitypress.com
