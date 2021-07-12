Cancel
‘Selling Sunset’: Heather Rae Young Says Her Bachelorette Party Might Be Too ‘Wild’ for Netflix

By Tram Anh Ton Nu
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 16 days ago
Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young will soon be a married woman. She and fiancé Tarek El Moussa are planning their wedding, and while fans may get to see it all unfold on the next season of the show, don’t expect Young’s bachelorette party to make an appearance. According to the real estate agent, the party might be too “wild” for Netflix.

