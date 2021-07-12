‘Selling Sunset’: Heather Rae Young Says Her Bachelorette Party Might Be Too ‘Wild’ for Netflix

The girls are coming back with a vengeance! After Selling Sunset’s last season’s explosive finale, fans of the famed reality series are in for a treat. Season 4 may have encountered some hiccups as the COVID-19 pandemic delayed production, but good things do come to those who wait. The newest season teases of new cast members, unexpected business rivals, and a whole lot more of unfiltered drama. The reality show first premiered on Netflix in 2019 and revolves around the Oppenheim Group, a high-end real estate brokerage firm based in Los Angeles. Original cast members include twin brothers Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Christine Quinn, Chrishell Stause, Maya Vader, Mary Fitzgerald, and Heather Rae Young. Seasons 2 and 3 also brought in Amanza Smith and Davina Potratz, who already made a brief appearance in the first season. The episodes showcase mind-boggling luxury properties handled by the firm, and follow the professional and personal lives of the firm’s agents.