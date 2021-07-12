Watch the Official Trailer for The Beatles’ New Film, McCartney 3,2,1

"Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" is one of The Beatles' most iconic albums. Coming off a grueling tour, the quartet's eighth studio album was developed from November 1966 through April 1967 and took more than 400 hours in the studio to finish. However, the time was well worth it. Complete with hits like the title track, "Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds," and "With A Little Help From My Friends," it spent 27 weeks at the top of the charts in Britain and 15 weeks at the top of the US Top 200 albums in the United States, according to The Beatles website.