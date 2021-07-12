Cancel
Watch the Official Trailer for The Beatles’ New Film, McCartney 3,2,1

By Rod Brakes
Guitar Player
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the new six-part documentary series from Hulu – McCartney 3,2,1 – Paul McCartney is interviewed by none other than multiple Grammy Award-winning producer Rick Rubin. Rubin – whose previous work includes the likes of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Johnny Cash, and Red Hot Chili Peppers – goes deep with McCartney, gleaning tales of The Beatles’ storied career while discussing the band’s creative process and broad musical influences.

