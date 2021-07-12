Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery County, MD

ARTnews in Brief: Glenstone Museum Announces New Building for Richard Serra Sculpture—and More from July 12, 2021

By Tessa Solomon, Alex Greenberger
Posted by 
ARTnews
ARTnews
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Glenstone Museum Announces New Building for Richard Serra Sculpture. The Glenstone Museum in Montgomery County, Maryland, has announced plans to construct a building along its Woodland Trail to house a recent large-scale sculpture by Richard Serra. The 4,000-square-foot concrete structure, designed as a collaboration between the artist and Thomas Phifer of Thomas Phifer and Partners, is slated to open in spring/summer of 2022. Two of Serra’s sculptures are already on permanently on view at Glenstone: Sylvester (2001) located near the museum’s entrance and a site-specific work, Contour 290 (2004), located near the Woodland Trail.

www.artnews.com

Comments / 0

ARTnews

ARTnews

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Berlin, MD
Local
Maryland Entertainment
State
Maryland State
State
New York State
Montgomery County, MD
Entertainment
County
Montgomery County, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Serra
Person
Hito Steyerl
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#New Museum#The Glenstone Museum#Eastern#Central European#The Sigma Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Museums
News Break
Sculpture
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
Related
Visual ArtPosted by
ARTnews

MoMA PS1 Reveals Artist List for 2021 Greater New York Show

After delaying its recurring Greater New York show a year because of the pandemic, MoMA PS1 has revealed the artist list for the touted exhibition’s forthcoming fifth edition, which is now due to open on October 7. It is set to include 47 participants and place a focus on artistic networks in New York.
MuseumsPosted by
ARTnews

Hermitage Museum to Sell Monet, Leonardo Paintings as NFTs

The State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, Russia, is minting several masterpieces from its collection as NFTs. The sale of NFT versions of works by Claude Monet, Vincent van Gogh, and Leonardo da Vinci will take place at the end of August on the Binance online marketplace. The museum, located...
MuseumsPosted by
ARTnews

Centre Pompidou Picks Up-and-Comer Xavier Rey for Director Post

As it prepares to undergo a years-long closure amid a renovation, the Centre Pompidou in Paris has named a new director. Xavier Rey, who currently leads the Musée de Marseille, will fill one of the top-ranking posts at France’s most important modern and contemporary art museum. He is set to start at the Centre Pompidou in October, about two years before the museum shutters for four years.
Public HealthPosted by
ARTnews

Heatherwick In Talks for U.K. Covid Memorial, Garrett Bradley to Film Octavia E. Butler Novel, and More: Morning Links for July 27, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. BRACE YOURSELF! The relentlessly ambitious architect Thomas Heatherwick, the man behind whiz-bang spectacles like Vessel and Little Island in New York, has been chatting with the British government about creating a Covid-19 memorial, the Times of London reports. As Architects’ Journal points out, if Heatherwick gets the nod, it would represent a reunion, of sorts, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was a major backer of the designer’s proposed bridge across the Thames when he was London’s mayor. Alas, that idea never came to fruition and burned through £43 million. Other current Heatherwick endeavors include creating an air-purifying electric vehicle with China’s IM Motors and finishing a Shanghai complex called 1,000 Trees.
Visual ArtPosted by
ARTnews

ARTnews in Brief: JTT Now Represents James Yaya Hough—and More from July 26, 2021

James Yaya Hough, a Pittsburgh-based artist whose work focuses on the realities of being incarcerated in the U.S., is now represented by New York’s JTT gallery, where he currently has his first solo show. Having been convicted for murder at age 17 in Pennsylvania, Hough was released in 2019 after a judge ruled that it is unconstitutional to imprison youths for life in the state. His frenzied drawings depict forms of desire experienced while in prison, and a series of paintings made during a residency at the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office envision the people who make up the criminal justice system. His work appeared in Nicole R. Fleetwood’s 2020 MoMA PS1 show “Marking Time: Art in the Age of Mass Incarceration,” and he is set to show work in connection with the 2022 Carnegie International.
EntertainmentPosted by
ARTnews

Artist Pension Trust Hit with Complaints, Feds Sell Unique Wu-Tang Album, and More: Morning Links for July 28, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. JUST HOW PRECARIOUS IS LIFE AS AN ARTIST? In the L.A. Artist Census, created by artist Tatiana Vahan, 95 percent of 2,000 respondents said that they did not make a living wage through their art practices, and 40 percent said they could not afford or had difficulty accessing healthcare. Los Angeles Magazine has delved into the project. Unsurprisingly, when the Artist Pension Trust launched in 2004 with the idea of pooling artworks from well-regarded artists and selling them over time to generate payouts for all, many were honored to participate. However, a New York Times investigation reveals that many are exasperated about how it actually worked out . . . or didn’t work out. “I really trusted it—it’s very alarming to me what’s happening,” Marc Swanson said.
Water Mill, NYPosted by
ARTnews

Artist Tomashi Jackson Uncovers the Hidden Histories of Indigenous, Black, and Latinx People in the Hamptons

Long seen as a bucolic, oceanside respite for New York’s wealthiest, the Hamptons has historically been maintained by an often-unseen group of working-class people, many of them people of color. The under-known stories of the area’s Black, Indigenous, and Latinx residents, whose labor makes these networks of towns and hamlets so inviting, is currently the focus of artist Tomashi Jackson’s latest solo show.
BusinessPosted by
ARTnews

Christie’s Announces New Hong Kong Headquarters Opening in 2024

As Asia continues to provide the momentum in the fine art and luxury auction market, the global auction houses have found themselves constrained by limited capacity for in-person sales in Hong Kong. Now Christie’s has announced that it will relocate its Asian headquarters in 2024 to The Henderson, a new flagship building of The Henderson Land Group designed by Zaha Hadid Architects. The auction house will take a four-story, 50,000 square foot space within the tower.
LifestylePosted by
ARTnews

Objet: Candles Inspired by Classical Sculptures

Scrolling through the Instagram postings of American influencers whose brands rely on a certain adjacency to European culture, I’ve noticed that the standard fare of empty Diptyque glasses, Matisse cutouts, and starburst mirrors is now being complemented by sculptural candles. In the past few years, we’ve seen pastel-hued candles shaped like geometric solids, candles speckled with bright colors looking like they’re straight out of Splatoon, and candles in the form of cereal bowls, pastries, and sneakers. But what this new wave of creators are displaying on their shelves and coffee tables are miniature versions in wax of famous Classical statues.
MuseumsPosted by
ARTnews

Italy Mandates Covid Pass for Museum Visits, MCA Australia Hires New Director, and More: Morning Links from July 23, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. PLANNING A GRAND TOUR OF EUROPE? Bring along your proof of vaccination. Hot on the heels of France’s decision to mandate Covid-19 inoculation (or a negative test) to access museums and other high-capacity cultural activities, Italy has followed suit. “The use of vaccine certificates is needed to keep the economy open,” Prime Minister Mario Draghi told press, Bloomberg reports. “An invitation not to get vaccinated is an invitation to die, or to let others die.” The measure takes effect August 6 and applies to museums, theaters, gyms, and other venues. A key difference: France requires full vaccination, while Italy only mandates a single shot.
Miami, FLPosted by
ARTnews

The BMW Art Guide Takes Us on a Journey to Miami’s Rubell Museum

The BMW Art Guide is like a “Lonely Planet of Private Collections.” At least that’s how Christian Kaspar Schwarm, founder of the digital platform Independent Collectors, put it in an interview with ARTnews earlier this year. The guide features 270 private collections from around the world. Tucked away in metropolises like Tokyo or off the beaten path in quaint towns like Aschaffenburg, there are a few collectors who have agreed to open their doors to the public. The BMW Art Guide offers audiences a unique chance to view works that have been in private hands for years.
Miami, FLPosted by
ARTnews

Art Collector Jorge M. Pérez Asks $33 Million for Art-Filled Miami Mansion

Related Group CEO and art collector Jorge M. Pérez has listed his home in Coconut Grove’s gated Hughes Cove neighborhood for $33 million. Set on nearly an acre, Pérez purchased the land in May 1994 for $1.45 million and then built the three-story Venetian style house in 1996, spanning more than 10,000 square feet of interior space. The house boasts six bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and one half-bathroom. All levels are accessible via an elevator. Outside, there’s an infinity pool, a spa, a four-car garage, and a sitting area with firepit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy