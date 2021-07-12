ARTnews in Brief: Glenstone Museum Announces New Building for Richard Serra Sculpture—and More from July 12, 2021
Glenstone Museum Announces New Building for Richard Serra Sculpture. The Glenstone Museum in Montgomery County, Maryland, has announced plans to construct a building along its Woodland Trail to house a recent large-scale sculpture by Richard Serra. The 4,000-square-foot concrete structure, designed as a collaboration between the artist and Thomas Phifer of Thomas Phifer and Partners, is slated to open in spring/summer of 2022. Two of Serra’s sculptures are already on permanently on view at Glenstone: Sylvester (2001) located near the museum’s entrance and a site-specific work, Contour 290 (2004), located near the Woodland Trail.www.artnews.com
