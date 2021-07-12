Cancel
Allen County, OH

Two arrested after a traffic stop and drugs were found in the car

By Todd Cummins
hometownstations.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man and woman were arrested during a traffic stop when alleged drugs were found in the car. 34-year-old Adam Amsler and 28-year-old Autumn Swift were charged with Possession of Schedule I or II Narcotic and are in the Allen County Jail. The West Central Ohio Crime Task Force and the Allen County Sheriff's deputies pulled Amsler over on Friday after a traffic violation. A drug K9 was called in and detected the scent of drugs. A search was conducted, and deputies found large amounts of meth, fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, and cash. The case will be presented to the Allen County Grand Jury for possible additional charges.

