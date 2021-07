While it's been great taking a trip back to "Murder House" for the two-episode opener to FX on Hulu's American Horror Stories and it was fun catching the occasional "wink-wink, nudge-nudge" to American Horror Story. But as much as the series is set in the AHS universe, it's also looking to define itself as its own series and differentiate itself from the flagship series. Still, some folks were apparently expecting to see more familiar faces like the Harmons (Connie Britton, Dylan McDermott & Taissa Farmiga), Tate (Evan Peters), and others. Well, based on AHS franchise co-creator Ryan Murphy, they're on their way and it will be going down in Episode 7- the season finale. Here's a look at Murphy's response to a comment posted wanting "the og ghosts" brought back.