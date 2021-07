We told you it could be coming as soon as today, and just like that, smack in the face, it comes. The Chicago Cubs’ sell-off begins. Tonight, the Chicago Cubs sent outfielder Joc Pederson to the outfield-needy Atlanta Braves for first base prospect Bryce Ball. With Ronald Acuna Jr. out (ACL surgery) and Marcell Ozuna unlikely to come back any time soon (domestic violence), the Braves needed an outfield bat ASAP if they were going to hang around in the race. Pederson is that bat, it seems.