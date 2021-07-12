Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

WATCH: Texas Teen’s Golf Ball is Unbelievably Struck in Midair by Lightning

By Buddy Logan
Posted by 
101.5 KNUE
101.5 KNUE
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I remember, growing up, they used to clear out the swimming pool when there was lightning. Pretty sure they still do that. Do they clear out Topgolf courses for the same?. "When I saw the lightning bolt my first instinct was to run,' Gomez said. 'I slipped on the wet floor and was just happy I caught myself...I was just glad that it {lightning} hit the ball instead of me,' Gomez said via The Daily Mail.

knue.com

Comments / 0

101.5 KNUE

101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Ball#Lightning Bolt#Struck Down#Accident#Texas Teen#The Daily Mail#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Instagram
Related
Macon, GA41nbc.com

Family: Stratford student struck by lightning has died

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Walker Bethune, a Stratford Academy student who was struck by lightning while vacationing in Florida this month, has died. The teen’s family made the announcement in a post Wednesday night on a CaringBridge website dedicated to Bethune, which the family has been using to provide updates following the July 17 incident.
Macon, GAwgxa.tv

Macon teen struck by lightning remains in ICU in Miami hospital

MIAMI, Fl. - A Macon teen struck by lightning while vacationing in Florida remains in critical condition Thursday. According to updates from family members and those close to the family, Walker Bethune remains on a ventilator as doctors continue to treat him after he was struck by lightning last weekend on Marco Island. The latest update indicates doctors are keeping Bethune in a hypothermic state, giving his body and brain a chance to heal.
Animalsyourcentralvalley.com

WATCH: Seagull hits teen in the face as she rides amusement park ride

(WFLA/NBC) — Video shows the moment a seagull flew into a girl’s face while she was riding a ride in New Jersey. Kiley Holman, 13, and her friend Georgia Reed were celebrating Georgia’s birthday at Morey’s Adventure Pier in Wildwood and took a ride on the Springshot, which launched them more than 75 feet into the air.
SportsWashington Post

Did lightning actually strike a golfer’s ball in viral Topgolf video?

Social media was shocked earlier this week when a clip appearing to show a golfer’s ball struck by lightning went viral on the Internet. Some called the video fake, while others blasted Topgolf, the venue where the incident occurred, for not proactively evacuating the facilities ahead of the storm. Now some experts are weighing in, questioning whether the video is all that it seems.
San Antonio, TXnews4sanantonio.com

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Golf ball hit by lightning at Topgolf

SAN ANTONIO - Most golfers dream of the perfect strike on the ball. In San Antonio, that strike was electrifying, and it was all caught on video. The golfer was at Topgolf driving range hitting into a storm that was in the area. Shortly after the ball left the tee,...
San Antonio, TXKTSA

Lightning strikes for local teen at Topgolf

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A viral video shows the moment lightning struck a golf ball in midair in San Antonio. Tomas Gomez was enjoying some post-finals fun with friends at Topgolf on May 28 when it had begun storming. As conditions began to worsen, Gomez and his friends had agreed it was time to wrap up so he asked his brother’s girlfriend Arlette Ibarra to record his final drive.
Macon, GAwgxa.tv

Third-graders start lemonade stand fundraiser for teen struck by lightning

MACON, Ga.-- Two young girls ran a lemonade stand fundraiser on July 24 for Walker Bethune, the Stratford Academy student recently struck by lightning. DETAILS: Stratford Academy student struck by lightning, in critical condition. "We want to donate all the money that we make to Walker," said nine-year-old Lily Franco....
AccidentsPosted by
Whiskey Riff

Insane Selfie Captures The Moment Three Siblings Got Struck By Lightning Under A Tree

Talk about a damn nightmare. Not gonna lie, the thought if lightning striking used to absolutely terrify me. I remember playing golf when I was younger, and I would be walking in the middle of the summer. Out of nowhere, a thunderstorm would pop up and I’d be stuck in the middle of the golf course with lightning flashing all around me, and I have a sack of 13 metal golf clubs, AKA lightning rods, sitting on my back.
Florida Statefox13news.com

Aunt, niece struck by lightning while swimming at Florida beach

NAPLES, Fla. - While swimming at a southwest Florida beach, an aunt and her niece were struck by lightning. The lightning strike occurred around 6:10 p.m. Monday at Clam Pass Park in Naples, reports WINK- TV. Officials said the 38-year-old woman and 12-year-old child were in the water at the time.
Environmentfox13news.com

Teen struck by lightning still on road to recovery

A Texas teen was visiting Siesta Key Beach in 2020 with his family when he was struck by a bolt of lightning and became partially paralyzing. It’s been one year since then, and his family is hoping to educate beachgoers of the dangers of lightning.
TV & Videospetapixel.com

Teens Snap Selfie At Exact Moment They’re Struck by Lightning

Three teens posed to take a selfie together when lightning struck the trio. That exact moment was captured on camera. Originally reported by the BBC, Rachel, Isobel, and Andrew Jobson were out for a bike ride when they paused under a tree near Hampton Court Palace in South London earlier this week. The three had stopped to both get out of the rain and allow Rachel, the eldest, to quickly use a nearby bathroom. When she emerged, the three siblings posed under a tree for a photo together before the heavens seemed to open above them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy