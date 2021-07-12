Are Mark Harmon And Michael Weatherly Friends In Real Life?

Actors Mark Harmon and Michael Weatherly may no longer work together on "NCIS" but it appears the two will always have a bond thanks to their time on the show. Harmon and Weatherly, along with actors Pauley Perrette and David McCallum, joined the crime show when it began in 2003. Weatherly recalled how they first introduced the series at a Carnegie Hall event, saying (via AssignmentX), "There was this moment as we walked out where ... the four of us held hands, sort of organically. ... And we all got to the lip of the stage and looked at each other and had this moment of connectivity."