What Elizabeth Holmes' Relationship With Her Parents Is Like Today

As the countdown to former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' trial on August 31 approaches its inevitable end, it seems that Holmes is once again receiving a renewed interest in her case. Holmes, who was charged in 2018 on multiple counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, spent the nearly 15 years prior drumming up millions upon millions of dollars in cash from investors in order to produce a printer-sized machine named the Edison, which she claimed could run hundreds of diagnostic tests for patients with only a simple extraction amounting to one drop of blood. (As her indictment in 2018 would suggest, no such technology actually existed to make her potentially game-changing device come to fruition.)