Leavenworth, WA

Climber airlifted off of Stuart after snowfield slide injury

By Luke Hollister
Wenatchee World
 18 days ago

LEAVENWORTH — Rescuers hoisted a climber to safety early Monday after they slid down a snowfield near the top Mount Stuart on Sunday night.

State emergency management notified RiverCom 911 of an emergency beacon activation on the east side of Mount Stuart at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, said Jason Reinfeld with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.

The 28-year-old climber, of Leavenworth, reportedly injured her hands and had a large gash on her knee due to the slide, he said. She was not able to walk on her own.

The injured climber was 8,700 feet up Mt. Stuart, he said. She was traveling with a 25-year-old from Seattle.

Both climbers were equipped to spend the night and rescuers opted to airlift them out Monday morning, Reinfeld said. A medical crew, flown in by a Navy helicopter out of Whidbey Island, was dropped down to treat the wounded climber on the mountain at 6:30 a.m.

Rescuers then hoisted the injured climber onto their helicopter and flew her over to the Leavenworth Fish Hatchery, he said. Reinfeld said he did not know if she sought medical attention after making it to safety.

#Climbers#Mount Stuart#Airlift#Whidbey Island#Accident#Rivercom 911#Mt Stuart#Navy
