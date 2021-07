(UPDATED) Kyrsten Sinema Might have Just Made the Democrats Dreams to Pass Infrastructure and Budget Reconciliation Much Harder. No sooner after Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema conveyed that a deal had been struck on a Senate bipartisan infrastructure deal, she might have thrown the whole process of passing that bill and the Democratic Budget Reconciliation legislation into doubt by stating that she would not support the agreed-upon amount of $3.5 trillion on the likely Democrat only measure.