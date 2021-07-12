Milton Listed as Potential 'Surprise' Trade Target for Clippers

The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to get busy in the trade market this year. Throughout the past season, first-year Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey was involved in quite a few negotiations as expected. However, he only struck one deal during the season before the deadline.

This offseason could be a busy one for the Sixers, who have quite a few changes to make after losing in the second round to the fifth-seeded Atlanta Hawks during a season, which Morey considered to be "championship or bust."

Obviously, all eyes will be on Ben Simmons this offseason. As the three-time All-Star's offensive limitations hurt the Sixers in the postseason once again, many expect Morey to break up the Simmons-Joel Embiid duo this summer.

But Simmons isn't the only Sixers player that could garner interest from other teams. Recently, Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes listed a surprise trade target for each team around the league. For the Los Angeles Clippers, Hughes suggests they could take a look at Sixers backup guard, Shake Milton.

"Shake Milton ranked right between Kawhi Leonard and Kyrie Irving in total drives last year, despite playing 300 fewer minutes than the former and 400 fewer than the latter. Milton is not in either of those guys' league overall, but he's got the specific skill L.A. should be seeking. Ideally, the Clips would bring back free agent Reggie Jackson after the veteran guard proved to be one of their most valuable penetrators in the playoffs. But if he prices himself out of Los Angeles' comfort zone, Milton is someone they could pursue as a replacement."

Milton isn't typically discussed when it comes to potential Sixers trades, but it wouldn't be too shocking if teams inquired about the 24-year-old guard's availability. Although he fell out of Philly's playoff rotation this season, Milton has proven to be valuable in the right situation.

After having a late-season emergence last year, Milton finished his second season up, averaging just under 10 points per game while shooting 48-percent from the field and knocking down 43-percent of his threes.

This year, Milton exclusively came off the bench for the Sixers and averaged a career-high of 13 points in roughly 23 minutes on the floor. Although his shooting percentages were down to 45-percent from the field and 35-percent from three, Milton remained one of Philly's more reliable bench pieces in the regular season.

Being on a team-friendly contract, Milton could be an intriguing bench piece for any team. However, it would be in the Sixers' best interest to keep him around. Although he struggled late in the year, Milton can only get better with experience. Considering the Sixers might go all-in on another star to add to the starting lineup, Philly's front office will likely look to keep Milton around to offer bench help.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.