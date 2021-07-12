Lima police looking for suspects in a Monday morning home invasion

The Lima Police Department is asking for your help in finding the suspects in a home invasion this morning. Officers were called out to 1636 West Wayne Street just after 8 a.m. Monday morning to a possible shooting. When they arrived, they found victims inside the home who had actually been pistol-whipped during an apparent robbery. Detectives say two shots were fired but none of the victims were struck. The two people that invaded the home left the scene in a white van.