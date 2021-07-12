Police say brothers killed in Saturday shooting, investigation ongoing

WENATCHEE — Police have identified the two men found dead Saturday of gunshot wounds as 32-year-old brothers Austin and Jacob Jones of Wenatchee.

A friend told police he arrived at the home on the 500 block of Methow Street and discovered one of the brothers dead inside a bedroom, the Wenatchee Police Department said Monday in a news release.

Police were called to the home about 5:50 p.m. and found the second brother dead in the same bedroom, the release said.

The Chelan County Coroner’s Office determined both sustained fatal gunshot wounds. The investigation into the circumstances of the shooting is ongoing, but police said they do not believe there is a current threat to public safety.