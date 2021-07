Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we can’t even begin to imagine the dinner-table conversations in Minjee and Min Woo Lee’s house. “So, kids, what did you do today?” “Well, mom, I won the Scottish Open on the European Tour.” “Very good, Min Woo. And you, Minjee?” (Fast-forward two weeks) “Well, I won a major championship on the LPGA.” Good lord. Let’s just say it took a LOT less for my sister and I to impress our parents. In any event, little bro Min Woo had fun with the situation: