The Cuban people are once again rebelling against the communist prison state Fidel Castro established after he seized power in 1959. Large demonstrations have occurred in over 30 towns and cities, with Havana the focal point. Haphazard reports of protests, arrests and confrontations flood North American and European media, but the reports make it clear thousands of Cubans are in the streets demanding food, medicine and freedom. The demonstrators also accuse the regime of utterly mishandling the COVID-19 pandemic.