Hyundai Veloster Is Dead Except for the N Version

By Chris Tsui
thedrive
 16 days ago
It was a sad day for fun, affordable motoring when the Honda Civic Coupe went away. Now, get ready to break out the car funeral attire once again because Hyundai is discontinuing all versions of the Veloster except for the high-performance Veloster N for the 2022 model year. Brought to our attention by Car and Driver and confirmed via press release, the base Veloster 2.0, 2.0 Premium, R-Spec, Turbo, and Ultimate are all falling by the wayside reportedly due to low market demand, but officially "due to expanded SUV lineup that includes Venue and Kona."

ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/
#Hyundai Cars#Press N#Car And Driver#Premium#Ultimate#Suv#Venue#The Veloster N
