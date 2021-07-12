Hyundai Veloster Is Dead Except for the N Version

Hyundai introduced its all-new Elantra N this week, a sports sedan with angular styling, loads of handling upgrades, and lots of go to match the show. The timing is good because Volkswagen's latest Jetta GLI hasn't arrived yet, not has Honda's hotly-anticipated Civic Si. It may seem a little unfair to compare the current Civic Si to the Elantra N, but the spritely little Honda is still one of our favorite daily driver toys and one of the best ways to get into a fun car that won't break the bank. While we patiently wait for the new model, let's see how the current one compares.