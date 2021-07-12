Cancel
DA Ryan touts awareness training for hairdressers, care workers

By State House News Service
whdh.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePraising hairdressers, salon professionals and other personal care workers as “uniquely able” to identify signs of domestic violence, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan urged lawmakers Monday to launch a statewide training program so those workers are better equipped to support clients in crisis. Ryan gave her support to legislation (H...

