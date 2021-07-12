DA Ryan touts awareness training for hairdressers, care workers

DC-area home care workers joined fellow workers across the country yesterday as they took to the streets to demand jobs, care, and justice. "Any plan put forth by the Administration or Congress to move our country forward needs to ensure home care workers are respected, protected, and paid—once and for all," said the Jobs Care Justice coalition, which coordinated 40 events across the country. "We’re in DC with thousands demanding Congress recognize that home and community care work —and the majority women and people of color who do this work — are valued!" tweeted 1199SEIU Maryland/DC. "The devaluation of care work robs so many compassionate, dedicated and talented people," said SEIU 32BJ District Director Louis Davis. "Our nation can't move forward until we address these injustices and give care workers the protection and pay they deserve."
