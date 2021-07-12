Colorado woman’s body found in Florida condo collapse rubble

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado woman who had been missing since a Florida condo building partially collapsed last month has been identified among those killed in the wreckage.

The body of Cassondra Stratton was identified Sunday, her husband’s law firm said in a statement released Monday.

“Her husband, Mike, and family again thank everyone who prayed for Cassie over the past two weeks and reiterated their eternal gratitude to the rescue workers whose courage and determination was unmatched,” the statement from Denver firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck said.

The death toll in the June 24 condominium collapse in the Miami area climbed to 94 Monday, and 22 people remain unaccounted for.

Mike Stratton, a veteran Colorado Democratic operative, acknowledged last week the dim hopes of searchers finding his wife alive, saying “this wasn’t the miracle we prayed for,” The Denver Post reported.

Cassondra Stratton, 40, has worked as an actress, model and Pilates instructor. She loved walking and biking along the beach, her sister, Stephanie Fonte, told the New York Times. When the sisters were together, she often would make them pose for photos on the beach or near a burst of flowers.

Mike Stratton said he and his wife were talking on the phone when the building collapsed.

“She described that the building was shaking and then … the phone went dead,” he said.