Explainer: How will the virus emergency affect the Olympics?

Great Bend Post
 18 days ago
TOKYO (AP) — A virus state of emergency began Monday in Japan’s capital, as the number of new cases is climbing fast and hospital beds are starting to fill just 11 days ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. Here’s a look at the state of emergency and how it will affect...

greatbendpost.com

