Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Audit: Maine utility can improve, not ‘irredeemably flawed’

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 16 days ago

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An independent audit of the management structure at Maine’s largest power provider has found the organization faces challenges but is likely equipped to overcome them.

The Maine Public Utilities Commission ordered the review of Central Maine Power’s management in January 2020. The order followed an investigation of the utility’s rates.

Liberty Consulting Group of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, performed the audit of CMP, which is a subsidiary of Connecticut-based Avangrid. Liberty released its audit on Monday and found that Avangrid is not “a fundamentally or irredeemably flawed operation.” However, the audit also states that it found “a number of structure and management contributors to service problems that CMP has experienced since 2016.”

Public utilities commission chairman Philip Bartlett said in a statement that the commission is “seeking comments from the public and interested parties on the report and will determine appropriate next steps, which could include a formal proceeding, once we have more fully reviewed the report and any comments filed.”

David Flanagan, executive chairman for CMP, said the report “recognizes that CMP is on the right path to overcome the organizational challenges that impacted our service to customers in the past.”

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

514K+
Followers
287K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Government
City
Lebanon, ME
Local
Maine Business
State
Connecticut State
Local
Maine Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Central Maine Power#Liberty Consulting Group#Cmp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate votes to take up infrastructure deal

The Senate on Wednesday agreed to take up a bipartisan infrastructure package, hours after senators and the White House announced they had reached a deal after weeks of closed-door haggling. Senators voted 67-32 to greenlight the debate, with 17 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats to launch a floor effort that...
SportsPosted by
Fox News

Simone Biles addresses fans after withdrawing from Olympic events

Simone Biles, the superstar gymnast who pulled out of both the individual and team all-around competitions at the Tokyo Games, addressed her fans on Twitter late Wednesday to thank them for the support. "The outpouring love & support I’ve receive has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.
InternetFOXBusiness

Facebook requiring vaccines for US workers returning to office

Facebook said that the social media giant will require all its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they return to the office, as more firms set the same requirement amid the persistence of the virus. "As our offices reopen, we will be requiring anyone coming to work at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy