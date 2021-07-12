YWCA Metro St. Louis names Cheryl Watkins-Moore as new president and CEO

Step Up Suncoast has selected Amy Yount Tittle as the agency’s next president and CEO. She will replace retiring president and CEO Barbara Patten on Sept. 1. “Amy has a deep commitment to the mission of Community Action and to those who work every day to help people change their lives,” Patten said. “She has demonstrated over the years her respect and appreciation for the talents of our Step Up Suncoast staff. Amy will lead with vision, kindness, passion and integrity.”