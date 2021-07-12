YWCA Metro St. Louis names Cheryl Watkins-Moore as new president and CEO

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Centra announced Friday its new president and CEO. Amy F. Carrier will take on the role beginning September 7, 2021. “We conducted a comprehensive national search to ensure we found the best fit for our communities, and the board is confident in the highly qualified individual we have selected to assume leadership of Centra,” said Amy Ray, chair of the Centra Board of Directors. “Ms. Carrier’s mission-driven focus, approachability, and proven track record of healthcare leadership make her uniquely qualified to successfully lead Centra well into the future.”
