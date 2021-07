Marjory Stoneman Douglas baseball has produced another rising collegiate star after Aidan Minott announced that he would be attending Keiser University in West Palm Beach. “Being able to officially commit and having the chance to play at the college level has been a dream of mine since I started taking baseball seriously,” said Minott, who graduated in June. “I knew this was the sport I wanted to play, so this means a lot to be able to play college ball.”