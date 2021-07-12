Driver of SUV who hit moped located; no arrests or charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police in Sioux Falls say the driver of an SUV who struck a man on a moped and fled the scene has been located.
The crash happened on July 3. Authorities say the 41-year-old Sioux Falls man operating the moped was not wearing a helmet and was seriously injured.
Police spokesman Samuel Clemens says the driver was found last week. Clemens says the motorist has not been arrested and no charges have been filed.
