If you've been keeping a close eye on news pertaining to the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, you may be aware that the 2021 model got a price increase of $1,000 at the end of February this year, which GM confirmed in a statement that also revealed the news that "customers who have event code 1100 sold orders and beyond by March 2" would not feel the increase, as dealers would reimburse these earlier buyers. Originally, the 2021 model retained 2020 pricing because of the earlier model's production run being cut short by an extended UAW strike. However, despite the numerous news articles on the matter and the aforementioned GM statement, Corvette buyers are reporting that dealers aren't playing ball.