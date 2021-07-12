Cancel
Buffalo, NY

Prepare For Intense Emotions At “The Fallen Heroes Memorial Wall” This Weekend

Thousands will gather in Buffalo this weekend to pay tribute to fallen soldiers at a very unique memorial called "The Fallen Heroes Memorial Wall." This is not a scaled-down version of the Vietnam Veteran's Memorial from Washington, DC. It's a memorial that is unique to the soldiers who are listed on it. It's called "The Fallen Heroes Memorial Wall" and it's going to be here in Buffalo for the weekend.

