Oreo Gets Sweet and Salty with Upcoming Apple Cider Donut and Salted Caramel Flavors
Oreo is rolling out two new limited-edition flavors of its beloved sandwich cookie — apple cider donut and salted caramel brownie. Today (July 12) the cookie company verified salted caramel brownie as its newest flavor addition, teasing the flavor alongside apple cider donut as part of their “live press conference” on Twitter last Thursday. Describing their newest flavor as “savory, sweet, rich and irresistible,” the two flavors are coming to stores near you very soon.1051thebounce.com
